Romance with Roses

The mighty 3D roses made a big statement with a high-glam appearance on actress Natalie Portman’s red Balmain Skirt Suit from Olivier Rousteing’s Spring 2024 collection at a recent red carpet do. And, at the BAFTAs Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins stunned everyone in a Tamara Ralph’s black gown accentuated by a vine of silver white roses at the neckline.

Just a few weeks back at the Paris Fashion Week, Jennifer Lopez graced the front row in a Schiaparelli Couture coat made of 7,000 real rose petals by designer Daniel Roseberry, reminding us of our deep love for dramatic rose details.

At the recent Ambani pre-wedding celebrations, Shloka Mehta’s red Valentino off-shoulder gown look with rose details and Isha Ambani’s Miss Sohee’s couture look with pink blossoms were the most talked-about ensembles online. Fascinated by rosy details, designer Rina Dhaka remarks, “Rose has been an object of devotion for artists, designers, and musicians since time immemorial. As trends are turning more three-dimensional than ever before, real-life roses are seen on and off the catwalks in various variations. It’s no longer restricted to print or embroidery. For anyone, who wants to style it, pair a rose brooch with a tee or get a couture piece with a prominent rose. Use it as an accessory on your hair or pin it on your jacket.”

Timeless beauty

The rose symbolism has been a recurrent issue in the fashion industry, capturing us with its timeless beauty as well as romanticism. The iconic flower sign is again gaining prominence and has an undeniable buzz around it, says designer Pearl Uppal of the label Talking Threads. She adds, “While adopting rose-inspired designs for your closet, remember the art of understatement and equilibrium. Look out for those pieces where roses are at the centre of attraction whether they involve intricate embroidery, gentle prints or imitations of full bloom roses. A modern yet romantic style can also be achieved by wearing a bold blouse decorated with roses along with tailored pants or a free-falling skirt. To add some sparkle to your outfit; you may want to consider wrapping a rose-printed silk scarf stylishly around your neck or put it on as a headband for an elegant look.”

Part rose, part art:

Elevating the rose from a traditional motif to a contemporary and high-fashion statement, luxury designers are incorporating 3D rose details to add depth and texture to outfits. The innovation aligns with the evolving nature of fashion, where designers constantly seek new ways to reinterpret classic elements. Designer duo Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor, who developed a series of bejewelled 3D roses for their latest collection ‘Jewels Amore’, explain further, “We have used roses in jewelled format, and crafted rose petal in fabric encrusted with tone on tone crystals for a rich look on the garment. One can use the roses in multiple ways, and we have been using it as highlights in blouses, saris, and lehengas for our signature couture look. We have also used the pattern as a drape technique in gowns, and draped fabric as roses to enhance the ballroom gown.”

It's fascinating to see influential figures and brands endorsing the soft feminine trend as a symbol of power in modern times. Designer Harsh Khullar believes, “Wearing rose element in any form depicts the person is not afraid of stigma and isn’t shy to be a little flamboyant at the same time. Men too have become more accepting of such elements and my clients love the rose details on their tuxedos, kurtas, and shirts. It is a hot seller motif and the trick is to place them right. It shouldn’t be in your face, and just experiment with some colours and crafts to make it stand out.”

Vintage glam

Roses add a romantic and elegant touch to garments, often enhancing their appeal and giving them a charm. Whether embroidered, printed, or appliquéd, roses bring a timeless and classic aesthetic to fashion, making them a favored choice for those who love vintage glamour. Offering a modern interpretation on styling roses, designer duo Bharat and Reshma Grover share tips, “This summer, opt for graphic tees featuring bold rose prints and pair it with denim or shorts for a casual outdoor look. Choose shirts with subtle rose embroidery on the chest or sleeves and invest in a statement jacket featuring large rose motifs or embroidered roses. Pair it with neutral basics like a white t-shirt and black jeans to let the jacket stand out as the focal point of your outfit. Men can also incorporate rose-inspired accessories such as ties, pocket squares, or socks featuring rose patterns or motifs. Look for clothing items with subtle rose-inspired details, such as rose-shaped buttons on a shirt or a rose print lining on a blazer. These understated elements add a touch of sophistication to your outfit without being overly flamboyant.”

