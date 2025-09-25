Rohit Sheds 10 Kgs

Rohit Sharma may not have taken the field for professional cricket after the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season came to an end, but he sure has been active off the field, if a recent photograph is anything to go by — India’s ODI captain seems to have worked hard to shed 10 kgs in his preparation for the upcoming series against Australia.

A photograph posted by former India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar on Instagram with the ace cricketer shows how dapper the latter has become. “10000 grams later... we keep pushing,” wrote Nayar.

The 38-year-old player had announced his retirement from both Test and T20I cricket and there has been speculation whether he would continue in the ODI format till the World Cup in 2027. But Rohit has proved the rumours unfounded, and is clearly ready for a comeback.

Rohit Sharma is expected to be joined by Virat Kohli, who has also retired from other forms of cricket, in the three-match series against Australia scheduled to begin next month.