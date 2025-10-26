Rohit Sharma, 11 kg Down, More to Go

Rohit Sharma’s time away from competitive cricket between June and mid-October did little to slow him down. His recent ODI series in Australia showcased not only his skill but also the results of a fitness transformation. A resilient 73 in Adelaide, followed by an unbeaten 121 in Sydney, reflected the countless hours of preparation behind the scenes.Rohit gave up his favourite meal, vada pav, as part of his fitness transformation. The popular Mumbai street food — spicy potato fritter in a bun — is known for its high calorie and carbohydrate content, which he avoided to aid his weight loss journey.Former India batting coach and longtime friend Abhishek Nayar revealed that Rohit lost 11 kg over three months and isn’t done yet. When spotted recently at Bengaluru’s Centre of Excellence, he looked almost unrecognisable — leaner, fitter, and visibly sharper. His commitment extended beyond the CoE, with intense training sessions at Shivaji Park in Mumbai before flying to Perth.Speaking to JioStar, Nayar said Rohit is unlikely to slow down his fitness drive. “He gave up his favourite meal and the results are visible. The next series is in a month’s time — don’t be surprised if he loses a few more kilos by then,” he said.