Roar Of The Lass Laugh

The stand-up comic scene in India has largely been male-dominated but slowly now women have been smashing the stereotypes. Women Stand-up comedians are providing a good dose of laughter with live shows and tickling the audiences with their humor and punches also on National Television, social media, and OTT. Comic shows have become a popular form of entertainment as people find it de-stressing. The tremendous reach of the internet and social media has fuelled the growth of comedy.

Comedy Culture

The comedy culture is growing popular, comic artists are performing beside theatres at restaurants, cafes, and clubs, along with live music shows by artists on the weekends. Stand-up comedy venues are cropping up in smaller cities and towns too. The comedy scene is prevalent not only in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore but also in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, etc. Stand-up comedy competitions and shows (on OTT and TV) like Comicstaan and Queens of Comedy, One Mic Stand, Comedy Circus, Comedy Premier League, and many more have popularised many new comic artists.

Today’s stand-up comedy has transcended platforms and venues, becoming an important art form across corporate shows, award functions, weddings, and literature festivals. Internatio-nally, this art form has been around for more than 50 years. But in India, standup comedy has been thriving since the last decade. “With streaming platforms backing comedy specials since 2016 and about 20 live shows happening every weekend across the country. Stand-up comedy has become one of the most popular and affordable means of entertainment. While comedy is subjective, it speaks to audiences across generations, from Generation X to millennials and even Generation Z,” says Rishabh Nahar, Senior Vice-President, Artist Manage-ment, Only Much Louder (OML).

Content is King

Everybody knows that ‘content is king’ which is visible in the engagement and reach of women comedians. If the content is relatable and funny, there is an audience for it. Various women stand-up comedians are all taking their shows to different markets and festivals across the world.

Women comics are showcasing their talent to the world with comedy at its heart. Urooj Ashfaq of Mumbai won the Best Newcomer Award for her act, Oh No! Not only at the ‘Edinburgh Comic Awards 2023’ which was an achievement in her career but a milestone for Indian women in the comic scene. Anu Menon became the face of HDFC Bank, both Prashasti Singh and Shreeja Chaturvedi developed content for Naukri.com, and Sonali Thakker and Pavitra Shetty wrote the IIFA awards.

Making a Mark

Punya Arora, a standup comedian, writer, and photographer from Bangalore says, “It was challenging to be a standup comedian as there is a notion that ‘women can’t be funny’. A lot of times one must be against a preconceived notion. It is irritating to constantly prove oneself. But like most women who are comedians, we continued and people realised soon enough that women are funny. The industry has evolved hugely especially with the popularity of social media and consumption of content is growing bigger.”

The hilarious women in India have a funny take on various subjects (life in the city, relationships, family, mental health, social issues, gender, body positivity, day-to-day experiences, and much more). “Sometimes when topics are only specific to women, for example, ‘periods’, a popular notion is that that is all women talk about. The audience should know that women talk about various topics including periods. Something dear to me that I talk about on stage is Meri Maa Ki! about my mother, a single parent! It is an endearing and witty take on a tough subject,” adds Punya who has a sarcastic sense of humor and has performed across India. She has been one of the writers of Masaba Masaba on Netflix.

Changing Attitudes

The comic field is dynamic and has become diverse and inclusive. It is male-dominated but not for the lack of opportunity. Pensy Antall of Hyderabad, a dentist by the day and a stand-up comedian by the night, states that the content of a comedian’s show is individual and varies based on their personal experiences, observations, and comic approach rather than their gender. “Fun and laughter matters for the audience. People listen to you if you can tickle their funny bones. The audience is more used to seeing the male artist on the stage given their numbers. The opportunities and struggles are similar for any artist irrespective of gender. Nonethe-less, the acceptance of female comics is on the rise. The number of female standup comics is less but more women are performing today,” says Antall.

Breaking Barriers

Changing deep-rooted perceptions and stereotypes can take time. Women comedians bring a fresh and diverse perspective to comedy, and their voices contribute to a varied comic landscape. Sravanthi Basa, who started her stand-up comedy career in the USA and now lives in Hyderabad says that the increasing visibility of women in stand-up comedy is a positive development. “It is not about one gender being funnier than the other, it is about a variety of voices and perspectives. Comedy is a diverse art form, and people find humor in different styles and topics. I believe in the power of laughter to heal and unite. The key is to enjoy comedy in all its forms, regardless of the comedian's gender. Comedy can break barriers and foster understanding. Now for the female comedian, the stage is ready, the audience needs to accept female perceptions as well as they do it for men,” says Sravanthi, who has an MBA and Master’s in Computers. Efforts to challenge stereotypes, address social issues, and showcase the talent of women in comedy play a vital role in transforming audience perceptions. “The space for women comedians to perform has increased in India even in Hyderabad with a lot of special women-only shows lined –up and sold out. This diversification in the comedy scene reflects growing acceptance and appreciation for female voices in the entertainment industry,” concludes Sravanthi.

