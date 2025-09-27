Rishab’s Spiritual Approach To Filming

Limited crew, personal restrictions, and respect for faith made some sequences profoundly mindful experiences

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty opened up about the spiritual discipline he followed while filming Kantara Chapter 1. Speaking at a press meet in Kerala, he revealed that for certain sequences, he abstained from non-veg food and avoided wearing footwear to maintain clarity of mind.

“I did not want to have any confusion. It’s a God I believe in, so I restricted myself during it,” Shetty said, adding that he also kept the sets limited in size, unlike typical shoots with thousands of people. “I’m very careful. I’ve taken great care because I am a believer. I don’t question anyone’s belief; I respect it. And I expect the same in return.”