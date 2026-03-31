Rishab Unfollows Everyone on Instagram

Kantara star Rishab Shetty has gone into hermetic mode. He has unfollowed everyone on his Instagram list excepting his wife. He has also withdrawn from all social events for now. The reason? He wants to focus on learning Telugu.

After the success of Kantara The First Chapter, Rishab is shooting for his first Tollywood film, Jai Hanuman. The actor is as of now only fluent in Kannada and therefore wants to equip himself with a good knowledge of Telugu. According to a source close to the actor, “Rishab has hired a linguistic and voice coach to help him. He feels it’s very important to get not only the diction but also the inflexions right. He doesn’t want anyone to fault his Telugu. For this he needs to fully focus and has decided to avoid all diversions.” Rishab is also reportedly working on improving his Hindi, as he is on the verge of signing his first project in that language.