Rishab Shetty Opts for Profit Share in ‘Kantara 2’

Kannada star Rishab Shetty has reportedly opted for a share in the profits instead of a fixed fee for his upcoming film Kantara 2.

According to sources, Shetty wanted to avoid inflating production costs, allowing most budget to be allocated to the film’s making.

The decision comes after the phenomenal success of Kantara (2022), which was made on a modest budget of Rs 11 crore but went on to collect around Rs 200 crore across India.

Buoyed by this, production house Hombale Films and Shetty decided to create a prequel, exploring the story’s divine-ethnic framework.

“Rishab worked hard on his physique and spent time crafting the script with detailing. The film’s making cost alone is estimated at Rs 36 crore, nearly three times that of the original. To ease the financial burden, the key actors opted for a share in profits,” says the source.

“Rishab has taken the right call by not burdening producers. Instead, he invested himself as actor and director, and will reap his rightful share of the profits,” notes the source.