Richie Rich in the Lap of O2 Luxury

Not long ago, hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) was something you encountered in hospital corridors — a treatment reserved for deep-sea divers with decompression sickness or patients recovering from severe wounds. Today, it’s as likely to appear in celebrity Instagram stories as in critical care units.

From anti-ageing claims to “cellular regeneration” and faster gym recovery, hyperbaric oxygen chambers have become a luxury wellness staple. Plush clinics in metropolitan hubs now market sessions as performance enhancers and longevity boosters, charging premium prices for 60 to 90 minutes inside pressurised pods. But what does clinical evidence actually support — and where does science end and influencer exaggeration begin?

Breathing 100% Oxygen

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing 100% oxygen in a chamber where atmospheric pressure is increased to levels higher than normal air pressure. This allows oxygen to dissolve more efficiently into the bloodstream and tissues.

The therapy is medically recognised for specific conditions. Hospitals use HBOT to treat decompression sickness in divers, carbon monoxide poisoning, certain non-healing wounds (particularly in diabetic patients), radiation injury, and severe infections. “Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has very clear, evidence-based indications. It is not a general wellness tool — it’s a medical treatment for specific pathologies,” says Dr. Meera Sharma, consultant in internal medicine.

The mechanism is straightforward: increased oxygen delivery can enhance tissue repair, reduce certain infections, and promote wound healing in compromised environments.

However, its growing popularity in lifestyle spaces hinges on claims that extend far beyond these established uses.

From Hospitals to Wellness Rooms

Over the past few years, several athletes and celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tiger Shroff, Justin Bieber, Rishabh Pant, Kendall Jenner, Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic, and Neymar have showcased themselves reclining inside sleek, transparent oxygen pods. The therapy is frequently associated with faster muscle recovery, improved cognitive clarity, anti-ageing benefits, and even enhanced longevity. Some wellness clinics cite small studies suggesting improved mitochondrial function or reduced markers of inflammation. Others reference research on neurological recovery or experimental anti-ageing markers. But doctors caution that translating hospital-grade therapy into a general wellness ritual requires careful scrutiny. “There is a difference between using HBOT for a documented medical condition and using it as a preventive or anti-ageing intervention. The latter still lacks robust, long-term data,” says Dr. Arjun Patel, specialist in hyperbaric medicine. While certain pilot studies have explored its potential in areas like traumatic brain injury or cognitive impairment, many findings remain preliminary. Larger, long-term trials are needed before broad health claims can be made confidently.

The Anti-Ageing Narrative

Perhaps the most compelling — and controversial — marketing angle is longevity. Some research has explored whether hyperbaric oxygen therapy can influence cellular ageing markers, including telomere length and senescent cell counts. These findings, often amplified in wellness marketing, have fueled the idea that sitting in a pressurised chamber could “reverse biological age.”

However, experts stress that early-stage research does not equate to clinically proven anti-ageing therapy.

Ageing is influenced by complex genetic, metabolic, and lifestyle factors. Even if certain cellular markers shift temporarily, that does not necessarily translate into meaningful, sustained health outcomes. “We must be cautious about extrapolating lab findings into real-world anti-ageing claims. Longevity medicine requires decades of outcome data,” says Dr. Kavita Menon, geriatric specialist.

For now, the gold standard interventions for healthy ageing remain far less glamorous: exercise, sleep, balanced nutrition, and stress management.

Recovery, Performance, and Perspective

Among athletes, HBOT has a more plausible narrative. Enhanced oxygen delivery may support recovery from intense training or injury. Some sports medicine practitioners use it in rehabilitation settings. Yet even here, evidence is mixed.

While certain injuries may benefit from increased oxygenation, routine use for general muscle soreness or performance enhancement is not universally endorsed by sports medicine bodies “HBOT should ideally be supervised by trained medical professionals. It is not simply a spa treatment,” says Dr. Rohan Iyer, sports medicine consultant.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is generally safe when administered correctly. However, it is not entirely risk-free. Possible side effects include ear pressure discomfort, sinus pain, temporary vision changes, and in rare cases, oxygen toxicity.

The visual appeal of the chamber — futuristic, clinical, advanced — reinforces the perception of cutting-edge science. But sophistication does not automatically mean necessity.

Pressure, Promise, and Practicality

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy sits at a fascinating crossroads between hospital treatment and lifestyle luxury. Its migration into celebrity wellness culture reflects a broader appetite for optimisation. But while oxygen under pressure may aid specific medical conditions, it is not a universal elixir. For now, clinical evidence strongly supports targeted therapeutic use. Claims around anti-ageing, longevity, and general performance remain promising but not definitive.

The real question is whether we are expanding that context responsibly. Because sometimes, the most powerful health interventions are not the ones sealed inside a pressurised chamber — but the simple habits practised consistently outside of it.

TAKE A DEEP BREATH

Several celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Tiger Shroff,

Anil Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rishabh Pant, Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic, and Neymar swear by the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT)