RGV, Manoj Tie Up Again for New Film

Ram Gopal Varma, the innovative filmmaker whose collaborations with actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap and Amitabh Bachchan have resulted in some of the most memorable movies in the history of Indian cinema, has got together with Manoj Bajpayee again for a film titled Police Station Mein Bhooth Hai — a mix of the gangster and horror genres.

He talks to DC on the film, audience expectations and success formulas

Q Tell us about your upcoming film Police Station Mein Bhooth Hai

It explores the idea of a police station becoming haunted after a deadly encounter. It’s about a cop who thinks he is chasing a gangster, but the gangster turns out to be a ghost. It’s a mix of gangster and horror, two genres I’m familiar with. The film features Manoj Bajpayee, Genelia Deshmukh and Ramya Krishnan.

Q How did you rope in Manoj Bajpayee?

We have been in touch, off and on. When this project came, I narrated the story on a Zoom call with him. Manoj’s collaboration with me is always exciting. It has been a challenging role for him.

Q What kind of films work with modern audiences?

Market dynamics decide what kind of cinema gets made. Today the focus is more on VFX-heavy films. But audiences always surprise you. You can never predict what will work. .

Q So, do you think Rangeela is relevant today?

Rangeela continues to be loved even today. The humour in Aamir’s character and the overall experience still appeal to audiences, even the younger generation.