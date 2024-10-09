Revelling in solitude

Saying the phrase “table for one” is not a sorrowful statement, it is a decisive one. Tailored for solo diners eager to explore a variety of flavours in one sitting, resturants are allowing guests to savour multiple dishes without feeling overwhelmed. Besides, according to a report in Forbes, dining solo has been taking eatery norms by storm. Statistics show that 46% of eating occasions are completely alone.

While the statistics speak for themselves, and the solo dining trend continues to rise, how can one provide a great experience to a single diner?

Abhishek Halder, Head Chef at Red Rhino, a brewery adored for its hearty eats like Katafi tart, pulled lamb filo pie, and crispy soft shell crab sushi, believes solo diners find comfort at the bar. It’s the perfect spot to watch the magic of brewing unfold or just soak in the lively vibe of the place. “They also get a chance to explore the restaurant at their own pace, without feeling rushed. The importance of creating a welcoming environment with comfortable seating and amenities like free Wi-Fi can turn one-time visitors into regulars,” he says. “You can opt for small bites or shareable plates, which are easy to enjoy solo and pair well with beers,” he adds.

Designed for one

Karishma Sakhrani, finalist in Master Chef India Season 4, says that if you want to find the best restaurants for solo dining in the city, start by looking for places with bar seating, chef’s counters or communal tables, as these setups are often more accommodating. “Tasting menus designed for one is another great sign that a restaurant values individual diners. Independent cafes, bistros and smaller, intimate spots usually create a more welcoming atmosphere for solo patrons, making it easier to enjoy a meal on your own,” she shares.

Over the years, the stigma over single dining has faded as more people live alone than ever before. Witnessing the trend of solo diners, online food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy have introduced the option of ‘meal for one.’

At ease

Since diners are more open to having a meal alone now, how can restaurants make it a great experience? What strategies are they using to make solo diners feel comfortable and less awkward?

To make solo diners feel at home, restaurants can start by offering smaller portions or special deals, ensuring a satisfying yet budget-friendly meal. Nutritionist Sujata Stephen says, “It is all about the little things — like training the staff to warmly acknowledge and welcome those dining alone, so they feel appreciated from the moment they walk in. Giving diners a choice of seating, whether it’s at the counter or the bar, adds a personal touch that lets them pick what suits their spirits.”

Fine dines like ZILA include a chef’s tasting table for interactive banqueting and a community area for those who wish to share their meal.

Manmeet Singh, Deputy General Manager, district150, sees solo dining as a real advantage for restaurants too. “It helps us make the most of our space,” he says, noting that solo diners are also more likely to try experimental dishes and drinks. Counter seating or community tables can help solo diners feel less isolated, he mentions. “Engaging decor encourages exploration and makes the space more inviting. Friendly staff who initiate casual conversations or share local insights can also enhance the mood, making a solo guest feel more welcome.”