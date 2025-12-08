Return of The Reclusive Rekha

Rekha seems to have taken a leaf out of Jaya Bachchan’s book. In a video shot at Mumbai airport on her return from The Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Rekha can be seen pushing away a female fan who wanted a selfie with her.

A friend of the actress told this writer, “She [Rekha] feels she has been over-friendly with the media and fans in public. She says she is done with her image as the friendly diva and would like to be seen as the reclusive star she once was. She won’t allow any pictures to be clicked in public nor encourage any fraternizing with fans.”



