Repetition Makes You Stronger

For Dr Vimee Bindra, endometriosis surgeon-gynecologist at Apollo Hospitals, mornings begin before the world wakes up. “There’s something magical about early mornings,” she says. “The city is quiet, my phone isn’t buzzing, and I can focus entirely on myself. I tie my hair back, lace up my shoes, and head to the gym — that’s how most of my days begin.”

As an endometriosis surgeon, her job demands stamina, focus, and precision. “Hours of standing in the operating room and performing delicate robotic movements test not just your skill but your physical and mental strength,” she says. “To give my best to my patients, I have to take care of my own health first.”

Her workouts — a mix of strength training, mobility, and core stability — help her stay surgery-fit. “Robotic surgery requires a strong back, steady hands, and endurance that lasts for hours,” she explains. “I train four to five times a week. It’s my non-negotiable ritual.”

She credits her trainer, Samir, for keeping her consistent. “There are mornings I walk in tired after a long surgery, but he reminds me — just one rep at a time. That’s what we do: show up, repeat, get stronger.”

That philosophy, she says, mirrors surgery. “A surgeon doesn’t perfect technique overnight. It’s repetition that builds strength and confidence — in the gym and in the OR.”

Nutrition and rest are equally vital. “I’ve eliminated sugar from my diet and focus on clean, balanced meals — fresh vegetables, lean proteins, healthy carbs, and hydration,” she says. “And sleep is my secret weapon. Seven hours a night keeps my energy steady and my mind clear.”