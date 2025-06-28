‘Rekha & I Had The Same Dance Guru’

Veteran actress and evergreen beauty Hema Malini was lavish in her compliments to her colleague Rekha, whose iconic film Umrao Jaan was re-released this week.

“Rekha is a friend. It’s not like we meet every day or anything. But whenever we do meet, there is a lot of love between us. She is someone I’ve known since her childhood. When she invited me for the premiere of Umrao Jaan I said ‘yes’ immediately,” said the Sholay actress. “Director Muzaffar Ali has done full justice to the theme. The aura and environment of a time gone by is so beautifully recreated,” she said.

Reliving her association with Rekha, Hema Malini said, “We had the same dance guru. My first Hindi film had already released. I was learning Bharatnatyam. She was learning Kuchipudi. She was a very mischievous child. She had our Guruji climbing up the wall with her naughtiness. I am so proud of the way she evolved as a human being and actress.”