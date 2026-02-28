Regal Groom Renaissance

Once limited to a subtle chain or single accent piece, the groom’s jewellery wardrobe is evolving into something far more ceremonial. According to Abhishek Agarwal, MD, SHREE Jewellers, “Today’s groom is embracing layered haars, bhashikam, structured cuffs, odiyanam, bajuband and even anklets — not as excess, but as expression. Heavier gold is no longer flamboyant; it is intentional regalia.”

Intricate techniques such as Nakshi and Rava granulation, along with powerful motifs like elephants and tigers, add deeper meaning. “These elements represent wisdom, stability, courage and authority — values rooted in heritage. The shift signals more than a fashion moment; it reflects confidence and cultural pride,” his counterpart, Kaushik Kumar. The modern groom is no longer styled in restraint. He is adorned, expressive and commanding, reclaiming tradition with contemporary refinement.





Rs 60 crore wedding deal? Couple says no

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding charmed fans with its understated elegance, but speculation soon followed. Reports suggested that the ceremony at Udaipur’s ITC Memento Resort was funded by an OTT platform that had allegedly secured telecast rights for `60 crore.

A source close to the couple’s publicity team dismissed the claims. “Yes, they were approached by a streamer for sole rights to pictures as well as footage from the wedding,” the source said. “But both Vijay and Rashmika declined. Being public figures, they did not want the most private and intimate details of their lives, as well as their families’, to become fodder.” The source added that assumptions stemmed from their on-screen popularity and streaming presence. “There was nothing more to it… Nothing of that sort.”











