Redefining Strength: Men & Shakti

Dance as prayer: Santhosh Kumar Thamang, Bharatanatyam Exponent

The nine forms of Durga embody discipline, strength, forgiveness, and more. Through my dance, I strive to channel these shaktis — moving with their grace, expressing their strength, and letting each step be a prayer.”

A singer’s quiet strength: Kalyan Vasanth, Singer

Navaratri is a time to recognize Shakti not as an external deity, but as the divine essence within us. Chanting Lalita Sahasranamam daily deepens this connection and gives me quiet strength to face life’s challenges.”

Fasting for renewal: Srujan Gatla, Software Employee

Navaratri is my time to pause and recharge. Fasting, prayer, and detachment re-energize me, helping me return to life with clarity, gratitude, and inner strength.”

Seeing Durga everywhere: Rahul Reddy, Ophthalmologist & Artist

Each flower I offer in worship reflects the five elements and senses — earth, water, fire, wind, and space. To me, everything is Durga — every being, every plane of existence, all of creation.”

Yoga as a gateway: Parveen Nair, Yoga Guru & Founder of Inborn Movements

Festivals like Navaratri beautifully blend spirituality, art, and culture. As a yoga practitioner and dancer, I see Mother Durga’s call to unite art with the spiritual. For me, both yoga and dance are gateways to the divine.”