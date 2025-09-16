Reasons For Painful Erections In Sleep, Not Known

Q My boyfriend and I were indulging in foreplay... I gave him a hand job and he climaxed. Some semen fell on his hand. He wiped it and then put his finger in me. I know that he wiped his hand, but I’m still worried. Can this get me pregnant?

The chances of you getting pregnant are practically nil. For a pregnancy to occur, healthy and active sperms should be deposited inside the vagina around the time of ovulation. Since your boyfriend had wiped his hand, the sperms most likely would have been inactivated. If the incident occurred during the non-ovulatory phase of your menstrual cycle, then there is absolutely no chance of a pregnancy.

Q I am 32 years old. I have sex at night, ejaculate properly, but in the mornings my penis is rigid and erect while I am asleep, and there is pain too. Why do I have this painful erection in the mornings?

The reasons for painful erections in sleep are not known, though the condition has been reported in medical literature. Most probably, the rigidity is so great that your penile muscles constrict powerfully, hence the pain. The pain is likely to disappear over a period. As long as you don’t have a painful erection during sex, you need not worry.