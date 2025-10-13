Really Proud of Kartik Aaryan: Kabir Khan

Kartik Aaryan’s stellar performance as real-life Olympian Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion is winning him accolades and awards even now, over a year after the film’s release.

Speaking of Kartik’s impact in Chandu Champion, director Kabir Khan said, “This is what the hard work and dedication of an actor looks like. I always knew, for any actor, it was going to be very challenging to play Murlikant Petkar. It could have gone to an actor far more experienced than Kartik and would’ve still been a challenge. But Kartik rose to the occasion and delivered everything I desired as a filmmaker.”

Kabir looks at Kartik’s performance as an unconditional triumph. “I’m so proud today to be standing with him and applauding him for winning the Best Actor award. He’s not only a star who delivers commercial blockbusters but also an actor who is hungry for roles that challenge him — a very rare combination in our industry,” he said.

“I needed somebody who can look like a boy. I needed somebody who was 18 when he makes a statement but has naivete,” Kabir shared, recalling why he chose Kartik for the role. “Also, somebody who can look endearing, even when his conduct is questionable. In the film, he has lived two lives. In parts he’s chubby and like a village boy. That is the starting point of the film,” he added.

Kabir reveals that Kartik put on substantial weight for the part. “He wanted to put on some weight for Freddy, but I think he couldn’t stop eating and went on gaining weight. He went the extra mile.”