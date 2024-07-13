Ravi Teja’s next titled Prajala Manishi?

Director Bobby, whose debut film Power propelled him into the big league of directors thanks to Ravi Teja, who played the lead and made it a box office hit, will reportedly be collaborating with the ‘Mass Maharaja’ for the third time. According to our source, the tentative title of the film is Prajala Manishi or ‘Man of the Masses.’

“Urvashi Rautela and Dimple Hayathi will share screen space with Ravi Teja,” the source adds.