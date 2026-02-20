Ravi Mantha and Epstein!

A Hyderabadi businessman Ravi Mantha, reportedly mentioned in the Epstein files, is the dinner table conversation lately. Nobody expected a Hyderabadi to be mentioned alongside the sex offender.

Who is this Ravi Mantha? Descriptions vary depending on whom you ask. Some call him an investment strategist, some describe him as a wellness entrepreneur — There is no clear public profile that neatly defines him. What does seem consistent, however, is his reputation as a deal-maker — or, as some would say, a discreet power broker. Which is why he’s always on the lookout to befriend big names. He even translated “A Journey: Poems by Narendra Modi.” By the way he studied at Hyderabad Public School.

He was reportedly seen at some richie rich homes in the city — G Raju’s place for instance.

As for his alleged connection to Epstein, to be fair to the man, the emails in question largely reflect attempts to secure meetings for potential business opportunities. So far, nothing unlawful has been established, and no wrongdoing has been proven.

Still, in a city that prides itself on knowing its prominent players, the emergence of this name in such high-profile documents has set tongues wagging.

Funnily though, those who know him are laughing, say “This nobody has now become a topic for discussion!”





Dr Preeti Reddy in the spotlight

Until recently, Dr Preeti Reddy was known largely as politician Malla Reddy’s daughter-in-law. But if current trends are anything to go by, that introduction may soon flip — with Malla Reddy being identified as her father-in-law.

Dr Preeti has emerged as the dynamic public face of the family’s expansive education and healthcare empire. From actively promoting their universities, colleges and hospitals to representing the institutions at major events, she has stepped firmly into the limelight.

Be it dancing at college festivals, performing during the Maha Shivratri celebrations organised by the group, or leading promotional initiatives tied to the family’s ventures — she is front and centre.

Confident, visible and media-savvy, Dr Preeti Reddy is clearly positioning herself as the most recognisable brand ambassador of the Malla Reddy establishment.





A fabulous IVF centre

Many young women are facing problems with conceiving naturally, which is why we have so many IVF and test tube baby centres all over the city. But top-of-the-line one is ‘Oval’, in Banjara Hills, which has just opened. The facilities are on par with the top notch centres world over. Started by Pinky-Sanjay Reddy, not only is the place posh, it has the best doctors, A-class facilities and top doctors in the US ready for a zoom call conselling session as well.

Those trying for babies, do check this out.

Who, What, When, Where & Why

Who is Divya Yalamanchili? Suddenly everyone is discussing her. She’s pretty looking, is said to be an accomplished interior designer and a sporty person too, especially kickboxing.

What are ‘stylists to the stars’ busy doing these days? Checking out jewellery brands to source jewels that match their clients outfits for the wedding reception of Vijay Devarkonda-Rashmika and Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy.

Some were checking out for the two grooms and their brides too.

When is the Bvlgari store opening in Park Hyatt? We hear many more high end luxury stores are all set to open their standalone stores in our city.

Where does one get to eat the most delicious Andhra cuisine? At JC Prabhakar Reddy’s house. His wife Uma is an amazing home maker who ensures food is of top quality at any given time. Guys, it’s worth it to wriggle an invite just to taste the food.

Why is everyone waiting to see Dinaz Noria’s flower decor for her son’s wedding? She’s brilliant and for her son surely it will be magical.

Wicked Whisper

All those who bought silver when it was Rs 3 lakh plus, were delighted when it touched Rs 4 lakh within few days. But alas, their joy was shortlived as few days later it crashed to Rs 2 lakh plus. Now they are praying it goes up again!