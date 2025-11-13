Raveena to Play PM Modi’s Mother in ‘Maa Vande’

The upcoming biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled Maa Vande, which was announced on the PM’s birthday, September 17, has just added star power. Sources reveal that Raveena Tandon has signed on to portray the Prime Minister’s late mother, Heeraben Modi. Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan will play Narendra Modi, while the film will be helmed by director Kranthi Kumar.

According to a source close to Raveena, “She was deeply moved by Heeraben Modi’s struggle to raise her son with the right values. The film is as much her story as it is Modiji’s.”