When Rashmika Mandanna appeared at her Hyderabad wedding reception, her look quickly captured attention. Draped in a rich red Mysore silk saree and layered with traditional gold jewellery, the actor embodied classic South Indian bridal elegance.

What began as a tribute to heritage, however, soon sparked an unexpected debate in fashion circles. The saree, part of a custom ensemble from JADE by Monica and Karishma, was described as being inspired by Mysore Silk, one of Karnataka’s most celebrated textile traditions known for its smooth texture and fine silk weave.

But as images from the reception circulated online, textile enthusiasts began questioning whether the piece could truly be classified as Mysore silk.

Sari enthusiast Harshavardhan Rai, an apparel designer who often explains how to identify authentic traditional silks on Instagram, said in a recent video that Mysore silk carries a Geographical Indication (GI) tag and that the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation has the exclusive rights to produce and sell it.

The debate soon widened into a conversation about authenticity in fashion, as modern designer interpretations of regional textiles blur the line between traditional craft and contemporary couture. Interestingly, the seller listed Rashmika’s saree as pure crepe silk and not a KSIC product, lending weight to Rai’s claim.

For many admirers, however, the look still celebrated South Indian craftsmanship and brought India’s textile heritage into the spotlight.

Each saree produced by the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation carries a unique identification number, hologram and barcode woven into the fabric to protect it from counterfeiting.

Many weavers across the Bengaluru–Mysuru silk cluster produce sarees that are sold widely across India. While these sarees may follow similar weaving traditions, experts note that those produced by Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation are known for their exceptional quality. KSIC Mysore silk sarees use pure zari and are distinguished by their fine craftsmanship, rich texture and signature lustre. The zari used in these sarees typically contains around 65 percent silver along with a small quantity of gold, usually about four to five grams, giving the fabric its characteristic sheen and durability. The silk itself is known for its soft, fluid drape and smooth finish, allowing the saree to fall gracefully when worn.”

— Gaurang Shah, textile revivalist