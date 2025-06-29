Rashmika’s Pay Tops the Chart, but…

Speculation about Telugu actress Sreeleela charging Rs 7 crore per film has set tongues wagging — but top industry insiders are calling the rumours “baseless.”

A well-known producer, requesting anonymity, said the buzz around sky-high fees is far from reality. “No Telugu heroine is commanding Rs 7 or 8 crore. The numbers are exaggerated,” he said bluntly.

While stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan and Sreeleela are in demand, their market rate typically falls between Rs 3-5 crore. “Rashmika has a slight edge due to her pan-India hits and could touch Rs 5 crore in her next film, but even she hasn’t crossed that Rs 7 crore mark,” he added.

The gap becomes more visible when compared to Bollywood stars. Priyanka Chopra is reportedly being paid Rs 30 crore for SSMM29, and Deepika Padukone earned around Rs 20 crore for Kalki 2898 AD. But producers say these pay cheques reflect global brand value as much as acting chops.

“These actresses bring massive visibility. Their international endorsements and tens of millions of followers on social media add weight. It’s not just about the acting — it’s about brand pull,” the producer explained.

Despite the rising popularity of Telugu cinema, pay parity remains elusive. South heroines continue to trail behind Bollywood stars when it comes to compensation, even as their on-screen presence keeps growing.