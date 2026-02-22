Rashmika-Vijay Shoot for Ad Ahead of Big Day

It is work as usual for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda. The couple, who are set to get married on February 26, have shot an advertisement for a popular soap brand.

Ever since the two made their much speculated relationship official, they have been flooded with brand endorsements. “For the public, celebrity couples tap into a powerful fantasy, romance that feels real yet aspirational. Brands are quick to step in because they are not just selling a product, they are selling the idea of togetherness, stability and modern love,” says a brand manager.

With a reception scheduled on March 4 in Hyderabad, the guest list is expected to include prominent political and film dignitaries.

“Allu Arjun and Samantha Prabhu have been invited, and an invitation has also been sent to the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy. Invitations have also gone out to Ananya Panday, Vijay Devarakonda’s Liger co-star, as well as Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava co-star Vicky Kaushal, and Cocktail co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.”

The wedding, a highly private affair, will be attended by close friends and family.