Rashmika-Vijay Married

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna began a new chapter on February 26 with an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The bride made a striking entry, walking down from the mountain, a moment that set the tone for the morning rituals. The couple married according to traditional Telugu Hindu customs, with the muhurat at 10 am and ceremonies concluding between 11 and 11.30 am.

Celebrations opened with a reception for the groom’s family, where Rashmika’s family welcomed Vijay and his relatives with customary offerings — coconuts, betel leaves, fruits, sweets and turmeric-kumkum. Her bridal trousseau blended tradition with understated luxury, with the muhurtham ensemble chosen to reflect the significance of the rituals.