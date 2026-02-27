Rashmika To Be on Her Toes Post-Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna will be returning to work almost immediately after her wedding, as she has a slew of unfinished projects to attend to, including newly-signed films with Rahul Ravindran and Ranveer Singh.

But before these projects, Rashmika is required for the promotion of Homi Adjania’s Cocktail 2, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, which is ready for release. “With Shahid Kapoor’s last two films Deva and O’Romeo bombing at the box office, and Kriti Sanon’s film not doing well either, Rashmika is the biggest and only star in Cocktail 2.

The producers want her urgently for the promotions,” says an informed source. Rashmika had declined to give time for the promotions, but the producers are reportedly adamant. The actress, who is equally busy in Telugu and Hindi cinema, recently shot a lengthy schedule in Mumbai of the new untitled Atlee action drama. The film already features three heroines – Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. So where does Rashmika fit in? She is playing a negative role for the first time in her career! She is the main antagonist in the Allu Arjun project. The role was written for a male actor but underwent a gender flip to make it more interesting.

In view of the growing popularity of Rashmika ’s character in the Pushpa franchise, writer-director Sukumar has decided to extend her role “substantially” in the third part. Revealing details, a source says, “The decision was taken some time ago. Her role in Part 2 was more substantial than in Part 1. And due to her growing popularity in both Telugu and Hindi, and especially after her rousing performance in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, Rashmika has benefited immensely in Pushpa 3 in terms of space.” In Part 3 Rashmika’s role is on a par with Allu Arjun’s.

Highlight:

