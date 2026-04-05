Rashmika Readies For High-Octane Avatar

After actresses like Deepika Padukone (Pathaan), Priyanka Chopra (The Bluff) and Kiara Advani (War 2) made their mark in action-driven roles, Rashmika Mandanna is now set to showcase her fierce side in her upcoming film Mysaa, marking her first full-fledged action outing. Producer Ajay Sayyapureddy reveals, “It’s a high-octane action film, and Rashmika is undergoing intense training to perfect her performance.” To bring authenticity to the action, the team has roped in renowned German stunt choreographer Andy Long, known for films like Kung Fu Warrior, Commando, Projekt Adler and the Telugu biggie Kalki 2898 AD. The makers aim to deliver action that is raw, realistic and unlike anything seen before. “Andy’s team has clicked with Rashmika, and she has taken on rigorous training, even working with a personal trainer in Italy,” the producer adds. “She has undergone significant physical and mental changes to fully embrace this role. She will also begin filming another intense action sequence very soon, as our director Rawindra Pulle plans things very efficiently,” the producer shares.

Mounted on a budget of over Rs 50 crore, Mysaa is being developed as a pan-India entertainer. Confident about her performance, the producer concludes, “Rashmika’s action will be grounded and realistic. She has all the potential to become the next action queen of Indian cinema.”



