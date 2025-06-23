‘Rashmika Is My Crush’

“Her eyes are quite attractive and convey a lot of emotions effortlessly,” Chranjeevi said with a smile. “She’s my crush—but I can’t openly say that! Still, I often tell myself that,” he laughed. “She’s not just a national crush anymore; she’s become an international one.”

Chiranjeevi also fondly recalled being the chief guest at the audio launch of Rashmika’s debut Telugu film and said he has been watching her journey closely ever since. “Her hard work, her professionalism, and the way she’s choosing roles so smartly—she truly deserves all the success she’s getting today as a pan-India star,” he noted.

Speaking about Dhanush’s performance in Kuberaa, Chiranjeevi said, “I don’t think anyone else could have portrayed such a humble beggar role with that much conviction. Despite being a big star, he chose to play a character that is innocent, naive, and pure—and he pulled it off effortlessly.”

He further added, “There’s something incredibly sincere about Dhanush’s screen presence. He becomes the character completely. That’s what makes him stand out—not just as a performer, but as someone who understands the soul of cinema.”