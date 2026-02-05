Rashmika in a Grey Role In Allu Arjun Starrer

Rashmika Mandanna is currently the only female actor who is equally busy in Telugu and Hindi cinema. The crossover queen is now shooting a lengthy Mumbai schedule for Atlee’s new, as-yet-untitled action drama.

The film already features three leading ladies — Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur — raising the obvious question: where does Rashmika fit in?

Interestingly, Rashmika is set to play a negative role for the first time in her career. Yes, she is the principal antagonist in the Allu Arjun project. The part was originally written for a male actor but later underwent a gender flip to add an unexpected edge to the narrative.

What Rashmika brings to this grey — and potentially dark —character remains to be seen, but the casting marks a bold new turn in her career.