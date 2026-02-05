Rashmika in a Grey Role In Allu Arjun Starrer
She is the principal antagonist in Atlee’s project
Rashmika Mandanna is currently the only female actor who is equally busy in Telugu and Hindi cinema. The crossover queen is now shooting a lengthy Mumbai schedule for Atlee’s new, as-yet-untitled action drama.
The film already features three leading ladies — Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur — raising the obvious question: where does Rashmika fit in?
Interestingly, Rashmika is set to play a negative role for the first time in her career. Yes, she is the principal antagonist in the Allu Arjun project. The part was originally written for a male actor but later underwent a gender flip to add an unexpected edge to the narrative.
What Rashmika brings to this grey — and potentially dark —character remains to be seen, but the casting marks a bold new turn in her career.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
