Rashmika Gets Busier In Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna continues to balance her career across Telugu, Hindi and Tamil cinema, steadily expanding her footprint beyond regional boundaries.

The actress recently wrapped Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and has reportedly signed another Hindi project with the same co-star, to be produced by Jio Studios and The Vermilion World. Amit Ravindernath Sharma (Badhaai Ho, Maidaan) will direct, with filming set to begin in the second half of this year.

On the Telugu front, Rashmika recently joined her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun for Atlee’s much-anticipated project in a negative role. She will also reunite with Vijay Deverakonda for Ranabaali and take on a challenging, author-backed role in Mysaa.

Telugu actresses Sreeleela, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi are also exploring Bollywood with varied roles.

Commenting on the growing preference for Bollywood among South actresses, director Kona Venkat says, “Hindi movies always have better reach and popularity across the world compared to regional films. The Hindi-speaking audience is much larger, so Telugu actresses appearing in Hindi films can significantly expand their fan base. This also helps them secure major brand endorsements, which today often pay more than acting.”