Rashmika As Fierce Warrior

Rashmika Mandanna will take on a never-before-seen role in Telugu film Mysaa. The actress will play a gritty and emotionally-charged character in the movie.

“She was a bit nervous, given the intensity of the role,” reveals producer Ajay Sayyupureddy, who describes Mysaa as a realistic action-adventure. “Her look and the emotional depth of the character will showcase Rashmika’s full acting repertoire.”

In Mysaa, Rashmika plays a determined and strong-minded woman who is hunted and hounded but never loses her courage or spirit. “It’s a story that will resonate with any girl facing odds in real life,” the producer says.”

The first look poster, launched by prominent stars including Vicky Kaushal, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shivaraj Kumar, has already created a buzz. Rashmika wears a traditional saree, adorned with tribal jewellery including a nose ring and layered necklaces, channelling the fierce spirit of a Gond woman. “The image is a reflection of the emotional intensity the film promises,” says Sayyupureddy, who also commends debut director Rawindra Pulle for crafting a gripping and emotionally layered script. “The title Mysaa is powerful, and the promise of a ‘never-before’ Rashmika will be fulfilled.”