Rashmika and Vijay Seal It With A Ring!

Telugu heartthrobs Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have reportedly gotten engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday. While the couple has yet to make an official announcement, Vijay’s team is said to have confirmed a February 2026 wedding.

“The engagement went as planned, with only close family members present,” revealed a source. The duo, who first set screens ablaze in Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade, are believed to have grown close during their shoots — their reel chemistry clearly spilling into real life.

Fans have long speculated about their relationship, especially after the stars frequently shared holiday pictures. Now, with the engagement reportedly sealed, it seems the couple is finally ready to make their long-time love official.