Ranveer’s ‘Shaktimaan’ Shelved — Actor Loses Third Big Film in a Row

In yet another setback for Ranveer Singh, his ambitious superhero film Shaktimaan has been abandoned. This comes after his exit from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Baiju Bawra, and Prasanth Varma’s Rakshasa, making it the third high-profile project to fall through for the actor.

The reason, insiders say, was creative differences between Ranveer and director Basil Joseph. While the Minnal Murali filmmaker has maintained silence, a source close to him reveals that the challenges of mounting Shaktimaan left him disheartened with Bollywood’s inflated egos, budget excesses and roadblocks. “Basil made Minnal Murali at a fraction of the proposed Shaktimaan budget, and it was smooth sailing compared to this nightmare,” the source shares. “The project consumed two years of his life and left him vowing to stay away from Hindi cinema.” Ranveer’s line-up includes Aditya Dhar’s Durandhar, with Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 still in the works.