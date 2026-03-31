Ranveer Turns Producer

After the soaring success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has begun preparing for Pralay—a big-scale zombie thriller. And what’s more, with this film, he’s taking the plunge as a producer.

The film is co-produced by Sameer Nair and Applause Entertainment, Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films and Ranveer Singh.

For Ranveer, it seems a natural progression. If Dhurandhar represents the acme of his acting career, he needs to spread his wings beyond the space in front of the camera to move ahead in the world of cinema. Also, Pralay will feature Ranveer in a role as far removed as possible from his Dhurandhar character.