Ranveer Turns Down Lucrative Offers To Focus On ‘Pralay’

Post Dhurandhar, Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie film, is Ranveer Singh’s only confirmed assignment. Even before the release of Dhurandhar and its sequel, the actor had exited Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, as he didn’t want to be seen as playing a spy in two films back-to-back.

After Dhurandhar, producers have been queuing up with lucrative offers. However, Ranveer has given the nod to just one project — Pralay.

Interestingly, this is the only project Ranveer has chosen from the flood of offers that have come his way. The actor hasn’t raised his remuneration — producers have done it for him. He is reportedly being offered `300–350 crore per project. Yet, Ranveer remains selective. For him, it’s not about the money, but about pushing boundaries beyond Dhurandhar. That’s where Pralay comes in.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours of several leading ladies vying to star opposite Ranveer in Pralay. The makers are yet to finalise the female lead