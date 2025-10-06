 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Ranveer Takes The Court By Storm

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
6 Oct 2025 11:34 PM IST

From Bollywood to basketball, the actor brought his trademark flair to the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025, sharing the spotlight with Rashid Khan, Badshah, and Joel Embii

Ranveer Takes The Court By Storm
x
(Image:DC)

The NBA India brand ambassador, a fixture at global basketball events since 2021, was spotted courtside sharing laughs with Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan and rapper Badshah. The crossover moment of cricket, music, and film didn’t end there—Ranveer was also seen mingling with Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, Victoria Justice, and NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Once again, the actor proved that whether it’s fashion, film, or the court—Ranveer always plays to win.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
entertainment news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X