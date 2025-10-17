Ranveer, Sreeleela And Bobby In Rs 175 Crore Ad

There’s a lot of buzz around a new multi-starrer advertisement for a popular noodle brand, especially for its staggering Rs 175 crore budget. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, it stars Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and rising Telugu actress Sreeleela.

While Ranveer Singh, a regular endorser for the brand, will walk away with an estimated fee of Rs 40 crores, director Atlee too is commanding the same fee. Bobby Deol is set to earn slightly less, around Rs 30-35 crore, while Sreeleela’s remuneration is lower than both the actors.

Interestingly, it was Ranveer who suggested bringing Sreeleela on board. Buzz is that if their on-screen chemistry clicks in the ad, Ranveer may pair up with her for a future feature film-giving fans a brand-new Bollywood-Telugu combo to look forward to.