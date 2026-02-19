Ranveer Singh’s 4th Film Shelved in a Row

What is it about Ranveer Singh that is prompting him to step away from high-profile, big-budget ventures? The latest casualty is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Anniyan. This marks the fourth project associated with Ranveer to be shelved, following Rakshasa, Shaktimaan, and Don 3.

Released in 2005, Anniyan shattered box-office records to become one of the most successful Tamil films of its time. Director S. Shankar was initially reluctant to revisit the film, especially since its dubbed Hindi and Telugu versions had already enjoyed wide popularity.

However, Ranveer’s enthusiasm reportedly convinced Shankar to consider a Hindi adaptation. The two were said to have agreed to collaborate, largely at the actor’s insistence.

Now, the project has been quietly shelved, with sources suggesting that Ranveer has reconsidered the move. The actor reportedly feels that the vigilante–superhero template has been overexposed in recent years — and in that assessment, he may not be entirely off the mark.