Ranveer Singh to Apologise, Visit Chamundi Temple

Actor Ranveer Singh is accused of referring to ‘Chavundi Daiva’, a deity worshipped in coastal Karnataka, as a “ghost” during an awards ceremony in Goa last year. A complaint filed by a lawyer, citing hurt religious sentiments, led to the registration of an FIR. Hearing the matter, a single-judge bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna took note of submissions by senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for the actor, who said, “We will file an affidavit apologising. We will also visit Chamundi Hill.” The court observed that the remarks were inappropriate and underscored the responsibility of public figures.

“What Ranveer did is not right. There must be a sense of remorse. Actors have a strong influence on people,” the bench said. Counsel for the complainant, C G Malayali, argued that the apology was “insincere” and insisted that the actor should apologise in person, including a visit to the temple. The court indicated that an apology along with corrective steps could help resolve the issue. The matter has been adjourned to April 10.