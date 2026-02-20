Ranveer Gets New Rs 10 crore Extortion Threat

Actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly received an extortion threat demanding Rs 10 crore, allegedly in the name of the Bishnoi gang.

According to Mumbai Police officials, the threat came via a WhatsApp voice note sent from an American number to the actor’s manager.

Authorities are currently investigating the origin and credibility of the message. It remains unclear whether the threat is genuinely linked to the Bishnoi gang or whether unknown individuals are invoking the name to create fear within the industry.