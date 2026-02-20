 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Ranveer Gets New Rs 10 crore Extortion Threat

Hyderabad Chronicle
20 Feb 2026 10:14 PM IST

Mumbai Police are currently investigating a WhatsApp voice note sent from a US number

Ranveer Gets New Rs 10 crore Extortion Threat
x
Authorities are currently investigating the origin and credibility of the message. — DC Image

Actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly received an extortion threat demanding Rs 10 crore, allegedly in the name of the Bishnoi gang.

According to Mumbai Police officials, the threat came via a WhatsApp voice note sent from an American number to the actor’s manager.

Authorities are currently investigating the origin and credibility of the message. It remains unclear whether the threat is genuinely linked to the Bishnoi gang or whether unknown individuals are invoking the name to create fear within the industry.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bishnoi gang ranveer singh 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
subhash k jha
About the Authorsubhash k jha

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X