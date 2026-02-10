Ranveer-Farhan in a Rs 40 Cr Dispute

All’s not well between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh ever since the actor’s exit from Don 3. As per industry sources, both the actor and Farhan’s banner Excel Entertainment are now locked in a financial dispute amounting to close to `40 crore. According to multiple industry sources, the disagreement stems from Excel’s claim that Ranveer Singh’s departure has resulted in significant financial losses. These include sunk development costs as well as losses arising from delays related to scheduling, planning, and associated commitments. The production house reportedly feels the actor should compensate for the damages incurred, while Ranveer maintains that he is not liable for the losses.

Sources further reveal that both parties have now approached the producer guild of India to mediate and help resolve the issue.

The reasons for Ranveer’s exit, as reported earlier, include his discomfort with the film’s constant delays and frequent script changes. Ranveer felt the makers had no definite plan of starting Don 3 and that was hurting his other commitments.