Ranveer Faces Backlash For ‘Insensitive’ IFFI Act

On stage, Ranveer praised Rishab’s performance in Kantara: Chapter 1, saying, “I watched the film in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance — especially when the female ghost (Chavundi Daiva) gets inside your body. That shot was amazing.” He then imitated the scene with crossed eyes and his tongue out, which left Rishab laughing. “Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy,” he quipped, pointing at Shetty.

But once the clip went viral, the reactions online turned sharply critical. Many users called Ranveer’s comments “insensitive,” “tone-deaf,” and “disrespectful.”

One X user wrote, “Ranveer’s reaction to the Kantara scene felt unnecessary and disrespectful.” Another said, “How can actors lack basic understanding? It is extremely disrespectful to refer to a Daiva as a ‘female ghost.’” A third added, “Ghost? He should have been more careful — this is extremely tone-deaf.”

Some even criticised Rishab Shetty for laughing along. “Someone’s mocking something sacred right in front of him, and he doesn’t call it out,” a user posted.

Neither Ranveer nor his team has commented on the incident so far.