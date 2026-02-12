Ranveer Eyes Big-Ticket Telugu Collaboration

Actor Ranveer Singh is said to be in discussions with leading Telugu directors as he searches for a full-blown commercial script packed with songs, dance numbers, comedy, romance and high-octane action. He had earlier shown interest in working with director Prashanth Varma and even participated in a two-day photo shoot. However, the project did not materialise due to creative differences. He is now reportedly in talks with director Boyapati Sreenu and a few other Telugu filmmakers.

After tasting major success with the spy action-adventure Dhurandhar, Ranveer is said to be keen on headlining a mass entertainer built around a fictional, larger-than-life character designed to connect with audiences across markets. “He wants the complete package — something that blends emotion, action, music and spectacle,” a source says.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has also agreed in principle to collaborate with Mythri Movie Makers, the production house that recently made a strong foray into Bollywood with the success of Jaat. “Ranveer is comfortable working with Mythri because they don’t compromise on budget, scale or promotions. All that’s needed now is the right director and script to take the project on floors this year,” the source adds.

After collaborating with stars like Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan, Mythri Movie Makers are now reportedly keen to team up with Ranveer Singh to further strengthen their Bollywood footprint.