Rani Mukerji Exits ‘Oh My Goddess’

Rani Mukerji has exited the Oh My God franchise, reportedly following differences between her and the director, Amit Rai.

She was to headline the third part of the franchise, Oh My Goddess, scheduled to go on the floors next month. All pre-production work was in place for the film.

“She (Rani Mukerji) was basically trying to direct the director. There were things she didn’t like in the script. And that is fine. She is an experienced actress and knows what she’s talking about. But then then her suggestions grew into full-blown intrusion. That’s when they parted ways,” says a source close to the director.

Amit Rai has refrained from commenting on the development. As things stand, the April schedule of the film has been cancelled and the search is on for a replacement for Rani.

There’s talk that Kareena Kapoor Khan may come on board. Meanwhile, Rai is busy completing Dharma, which features Pankaj Tripathi and Pavan Malhotra and 20 highly-trained dogs. The film was shot in Bihar.