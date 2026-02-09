Ranbir’s Presence in ‘Dhoom 4’ Is Far From Sure

For years now, reports have been doing the rounds that Ranbir Kapoor will play the main antagonist in Dhoom 4. But the fact is, it’s still only a rumour.

According to a reliable source, Ranbir is just an “idea” at the moment. “Yash Raj doesn’t have a script for Dhoom 4. They have been brainstorming over it for 13 years, ever since Dhoom 3 was released. Aditya Chopra has rejected over nine drafts of the script. After War 2 and Mardaani 3, he won’t take his banner’s most prestigious franchise forward until absolutely certain about the script.”

As for Ranbir Kapoor, his participation will depend entirely on the script. “Right now he’s focussing on Sanjay Bhansali’s Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s The Ramayan. His last experience with Yash Raj, Shamshera, was a disaster. He will tread with utmost caution,” says the source.