Ranbir–Kat To Reunite In ‘Raajneeti 2

Filmmaker Prakash Jha is planning a sequel to his 2010 political drama Raajneeti, and the project is expected to reunite Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

“Like the first Raajneeti, the sequel will also draw inspiration from the Mahabharata,” Jha revealed. Jha says the script for Raajneeti 2 is finally ready. “The time is ripe for a sequel. There is much more story to tell beyond what we saw in the first film,” he said.

The sequel is expected to bring back the original ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah. “I had several National Award winners in the cast — from Naseeruddin Shah and Nana Patekar to Manoj Bajpayee and Ajay Devgn,” he said.

For Kaif, who has been on a maternity break, the film could mark a comeback.

Raajneeti had created a strong impact when it released. Kaif, who surprised many with a performance loosely inspired by Sonia Gandhi. Ranbir played a US-educated heir to a political dynasty who reluctantly returns home to take charge of his family’s legacy. “This film took Ranbir to another level,” Jha added. “Everyone delivered outstanding performances.”