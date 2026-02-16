Ranbir Wants His Two Opuses To Be Spaced Out

Ranbir Kapoor, who hasn’t had a release since his blockbuster Animal, wants his two forthcoming projects — both posh and prestigious — to be spaced out. While the first part of Ramayan is scheduled for release during Diwali 2026, Love & War is fast nearing completion and is likely to arrive by the end of this year.

This, Ranbir reportedly feels, would be detrimental to his interests. Says a source, “While Ranbir wants Love & War to release in 2027, the film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not aligned with Ranbir’s pacing plans. He intends to release Love & War by the end of the year. The proximity to Ramayan doesn’t bother Bhansali at all, as he is fully confident of his product.