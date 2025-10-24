Ranbir Vs Yash: Faceoff Planned On A War Footing

The last face-off that Ranbir Kapoor shot was with Bobby Deol in Sandeep Vanga’s Animal. As Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, the actor faces a very different—and far more challenging—face-off with his onscreen Ravan, played by Kannada superstar Yash

The elaborate battle between Ram and Ravan on screen needs to display one attribute over and above the thrill of the fight: dignity.

Says a source close to the project, “The face-off is being planned in choreographic detail. They can’t have Ram and Ravan doing flying kicks and somersaulting in the air. Any indication of gimmickry must be avoided.”

The action team is working to make the battle between Good and Evil into spectacular and graceful combat. And no, there will be no blood! The gods don’t bleed, you see.