Ranbir, Kartik Buck The Fuss And Frills Trend

Amidst the clamour for more austerity and less extravagance on the part of A-listers, two contemporary Bollywood actors stand apart as epitomes of self-discipline — Ranbir Kapoor and Karthik Aaryan.

“Ranbir makes no demands on the producers…zero frills. He brings his own lunch dabba to the sets and arrives without a team, completes his work and drives off,” Sanjay Leela Bhansali says.

Kartik Aaryan has acquired a similar reputation.“He is one of the most disciplined actors I’ve worked with. No fuss, no frills. He arrives on the dot for shoots, and gives all of himself to his work. No distractions, no guests on the sets,” says Kabir Khan who directed Kartik in Chandu Champion.