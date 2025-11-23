Ranbir Kapoor’s Special Appearance With Prabhas

Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which goes on the floors shortly has many factors adding to its curiosity value.

Prabhas will play a cop for the first time. Although originally his part was written as an un-uniformed cop, this may now change as Prabhas wants to feel the power of a Khaki uniform.

The latest information on the project is that Vanga’s Animal hero Ranbir Kapoor will make a very special cameo appearance in Spirit.

“Ranbir will come into the picture at a crucial juncture of the storytelling. It will be a turning point in the plot and a historic moment in Indian cinema since he has never shared screen space with Prabhas,” says the source.