Ranbir Kapoor Revives RK Studios

Ranbir Kapoor has reached a point in his career where he’s ready to step beyond the arc lights. The actor is all set to revive his family’s legendary banner, R K Studios — the filmmaking empire built and immortalised by his grandfather, the great Raj Kapoor.

Marking the grand revival, Ranbir will produce a remake of Awara (1951), the global hit that Raj Kapoor produced, directed, and starred in. The film, celebrated for its music, social themes, and Raj Kapoor’s enduring charm, remains one of Indian cinema’s most cherished classics.

It was Ranbir’s late father, Rishi Kapoor, who had long dreamt of his son bringing R K Films back to life with a new version of Awara. Honouring that wish, Ranbir will step into the title role himself, though he reportedly won’t direct the project.

Sources suggest that his close friend and collaborator Ayan Mukerji is being considered to direct the film. The duo, who share a strong creative bond through Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra, are said to be in advanced discussions about reimagining the classic for a new generation.

If all goes as planned, Awara’s return will mark not just the rebirth of R K Studios, but also a deeply personal tribute from Ranbir to his cinematic lineage — one that continues to shape the heart of Indian cinema.